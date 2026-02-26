Govt Unlocks Recovery Aid After Severe Weather Hits Three Regions

The Government has officially classified recent severe weather across Bay of Plenty, Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, and Canterbury as a medium-scale adverse event, unlocking enhanced financial and recovery support for hundreds of farmers and growers still grappling with the aftermath.

The classification activates a coordinated national response, enabling targeted relief measures including tax flexibility, rural income support, and on-the-ground recovery assistance.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said the move reflects the ongoing and cumulative toll of repeated weather disruptions on regional economies heavily reliant on primary production.

“While floodwaters may have receded in some areas, the financial and operational strain on farming businesses remains very real,” Mr McClay said.

Expanded Financial Relief and Income Support

The medium-scale adverse event status allows Inland Revenue to offer practical tax relief measures such as income equalisation adjustments, late payment flexibility, and provisional tax reassessments for affected farmers and growers.

It also enables the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to assess eligibility for Rural Assistance Payments (RAP), which provide essential income support to farming families facing hardship as a direct result of the weather events.

In addition, Enhanced Taskforce Green can now be activated in impacted regions. This programme supports clean-up and recovery efforts by funding temporary labour for fencing repairs, debris removal, silt clearance, and infrastructure restoration — easing pressure on already stretched rural workforces.

On-Farm Assessments Underway

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has been working alongside local industry groups, rural leaders, and councils to identify the hardest-hit properties through on-farm assessments. These evaluations are helping to prioritise support where pasture damage, crop losses, stock impacts, and infrastructure destruction are most severe.

Preliminary reports from affected regions indicate:

Significant pasture damage due to prolonged waterlogging

Erosion and slips in hill country farming areas

Orchard block losses and delayed harvest schedules

Damage to fencing, access tracks, and irrigation systems

The Bay of Plenty and Gisborne/Tairāwhiti regions have faced repeated severe weather events in recent years, compounding financial stress and recovery fatigue. Canterbury farmers have also experienced substantial localised flooding and infrastructure disruption.

Supporting Rural Communities Through Recovery

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson emphasised the importance of early engagement with support services.

“It’s important we help those farmers, growers, and rural communities now facing a lengthy clean-up,” Mr Patterson said.

“Recovery is not just about repairing land and infrastructure — it’s about supporting people through what can be a physically, financially, and emotionally demanding period.”

Farmers and growers requiring assistance are encouraged to contact the Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254. The Trust provides confidential support, practical advice, and connections to financial and wellbeing services.

A Coordinated National Response

The medium-scale classification signals that while the event may not meet the threshold of a large-scale national emergency, it is significant enough to warrant coordinated central government support.

The Government says it will continue monitoring conditions across affected districts and maintain close collaboration with regional authorities and industry bodies to ensure recovery efforts remain responsive and targeted.

With climate volatility increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, today’s announcement highlights the importance of adaptable support mechanisms designed to respond quickly and effectively to protect New Zealand’s food production sector and rural communities.