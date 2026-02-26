MahaRERA Crackdown: Maharashtra's Bold Steps for Real Estate Recovery

The Maharashtra government is set to take intensified action against pending dues under the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), according to state minister Shambhuraj Desai.

Speaking in the assembly, Desai responded to BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar's inquiry about non-implementation of MahaRERA orders for homeowner compensation, emphasizing the state's aim to boost recovery rates above 34%.

He noted instructions from the Centre urging states to enforce RERA effectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also addressed this issue, advising strict recovery policies through collaboration with state chief secretaries.

