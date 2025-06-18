Kerala Mountaineer Trapped on Denali Sends SOS

Left Menu

A famous mountaineer from Kerala, Shaikh Hasan Khan, is trapped with his team on Denali Mountain. He sent an SOS for rescue due to a severe storm. Indian officials are alerted to the situation. Khan is on a mission to honor Indian Army's Operation Sindoor.

A renowned mountaineer from Kerala, Shaikh Hasan Khan, finds himself in a critical situation as he is stranded with his team on North America's Denali Mountain due to a severe storm. Utilizing a satellite phone, Khan sent out an SOS message, urgently calling for rescue and assistance.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar promptly responded to the distress signal. Through a social media post, he communicated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C. have been alerted to the situation to provide the necessary support.

Further advocacy for Khan's rescue came from Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony, who penned a letter to the External Affairs Minister. Antony emphasized Khan's dire circumstances, highlighting the shortage of essential supplies like water and food, while he was on a mission to commend the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor.

