NHRC Intervenes: Odisha Workers Rescued from Thai Captivity

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped in to address the plight of six workers from Odisha, India, who were reportedly held captive by their employer in Thailand. The NHRC has sought comments from the Ministry of External Affairs regarding their current status, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The workers, who hail from Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts in Odisha, were allegedly harassed and confined inside a factory near Bangkok for months. Their ordeal came to light on February 17 when they released a video detailing the inhumane conditions they faced. The NHRC has expressed concern over these potential human rights violations.

In collaboration with the Odisha government, the Ministry of External Affairs has successfully repatriated four of the six workers. However, two remain in Thailand due to unresolved visa issues. The NHRC's intervention highlights ongoing efforts to secure their return and address any assistance needed by their families.

