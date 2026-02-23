Left Menu

Snow Strands Tourists in Sikkim: Urgent Rescue Underway

Heavy snowfall trapped around 350 tourist vehicles in Sikkim, prompting a massive rescue operation. The army halted traffic on the Jawaharlal Nehru Road due to safety concerns. Teams are evacuating tourists to safety, with some temporarily housed at an Army Transit Camp until conditions improve and roads clear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:31 IST
Indian Army launches rescue operation after heavy snowfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, approximately 350 tourist vehicles were left stranded near Tsangu, situated between Sipsu and the 16th mile along the Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Road, following intense snowfall that began around 11:30 am on Sunday. Due to the continuous snowfall in the Sherathang region, the army intervened to halt vehicular movement as a precautionary step to ensure public safety.

An orchestrated rescue operation involving local police, the Army, the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), and area residents has been activated to safely evacuate the stranded tourists and their drivers from the snow-encapsulated region. Currently, 46 tourists, including children, have been relocated to the Army Transit Camp at the 17th Mile. Here they are provided with temporary shelter and security until the weather improves and the route is cleared for travel.

Rescue efforts are ongoing to secure the remaining vehicles and redirect them once the conditions are conducive for safe passage. Tsangu remains a heavily frequented tourist spot in Sikkim, notorious for its abrupt weather shifts and heavy snow during this season, often causing temporary road blockages and disruptions to the influx of tourists along this lofty path. The sudden change in climate highlights the region's vulnerability and the ensuing impacts on tourism and local transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

