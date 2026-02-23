Political Storm in Tamil Nadu: BJP and DMK Clash

In a sharp critique of Tamil Nadu's political landscape, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran described the recent DMK-DMDK alliance as a 'fleeting cinematic moment.' He suggested that the coalition talks, perceived as swift, lacked substance and permanence.

Nagenthran accused the ruling DMK of stifling opposition voices, alleging that the BJP and other parties face censorship in the legislative assembly. He emphasized claims of biased law enforcement, pointing to a DMK leader alleging a death threat against Prime Minister Modi, yet facing no legal action.

As discussions around political alliances intensify, Nagenthran reiterated the BJP's alignment with the National Democratic Alliance, amidst speculations on seat-sharing strategies. He responded to Chief Minister M K Stalin's comments on electoral contests, leaving the decision of political strength to the public.

