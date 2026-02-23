Left Menu

Political Storm in Tamil Nadu: BJP and DMK Clash

BJP Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagenthran criticized the DMK-DMDK alliance as a short-lived spectacle. He accused the ruling DMK of suppressing opposition voices and highlighted an alleged death threat from a DMK leader against Prime Minister Modi. Nagenthran affirmed the BJP's commitment to the National Democratic Alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:39 IST
Political Storm in Tamil Nadu: BJP and DMK Clash
Nainar Nagenthran
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of Tamil Nadu's political landscape, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran described the recent DMK-DMDK alliance as a 'fleeting cinematic moment.' He suggested that the coalition talks, perceived as swift, lacked substance and permanence.

Nagenthran accused the ruling DMK of stifling opposition voices, alleging that the BJP and other parties face censorship in the legislative assembly. He emphasized claims of biased law enforcement, pointing to a DMK leader alleging a death threat against Prime Minister Modi, yet facing no legal action.

As discussions around political alliances intensify, Nagenthran reiterated the BJP's alignment with the National Democratic Alliance, amidst speculations on seat-sharing strategies. He responded to Chief Minister M K Stalin's comments on electoral contests, leaving the decision of political strength to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defiant Prayers Amidst Political Turmoil: The Fight for Besigye's Freedom

Defiant Prayers Amidst Political Turmoil: The Fight for Besigye's Freedom

 Uganda
2
Five killed, 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns on Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow: Police.

Five killed, 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns on Purvanchal Express...

 India
3
Stellar Start: Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games

Stellar Start: Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games

 Global
4
Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026