Banita Sandhu Speaks Out on Body Shaming and Her Exciting New Role

Body shaming is an ongoing issue for women, especially in the entertainment industry. Welsh actress Banita Sandhu, known for her roles in 'October' and 'Sardar Udham', shared her experiences with body shaming, revealing she was criticized for being too skinny. Speaking to ANI, she recalled, "I remember getting body shamed when I did a South Indian movie. It was the first time I encountered such criticism." Sandhu emphasized the importance of not internalizing online negativity, stating, "You just can't take it seriously."

Sandhu, who grew up in Caerleon, Wales, made her film debut with Shoojit Sircar's 2018 'October'. She expressed gratitude for her career trajectory, acknowledging the privilege of working with renowned directors early in her career. She will soon appear in the film 'Detective Sherdil', starring alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Sandhu shared her enthusiasm about the project and working with Dosanjh, saying, "My experience on 'Detective Sherdil' was the funnest time I've ever had."

Despite joining the cast two weeks before shooting began, Sandhu embraced the rigorous preparation required, particularly for her role as a deaf character. Reflecting on Dosanjh's work ethic, she praised his focus and discipline, asserting, "He's the best-dressed man in India, hands down." 'Detective Sherdil', directed and edited by Ravi Chhabriya, will premiere on Zee5 on June 20, 2025, featuring an ensemble cast including Diana Penty and Boman Irani. (ANI)

