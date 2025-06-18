Left Menu

Banita Sandhu Speaks Out on Body Shaming and Her Exciting New Role

Welsh actress Banita Sandhu addresses body shaming experiences and discusses her upcoming role in 'Detective Sherdil' with Diljit Dosanjh, emphasizing the importance of ignoring online criticism and focusing on personal growth and preparation despite tight schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:55 IST
Banita Sandhu Speaks Out on Body Shaming and Her Exciting New Role
Banita Sandhu (Image source: Instagram/ @banitasandhu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Body shaming is an ongoing issue for women, especially in the entertainment industry. Welsh actress Banita Sandhu, known for her roles in 'October' and 'Sardar Udham', shared her experiences with body shaming, revealing she was criticized for being too skinny. Speaking to ANI, she recalled, "I remember getting body shamed when I did a South Indian movie. It was the first time I encountered such criticism." Sandhu emphasized the importance of not internalizing online negativity, stating, "You just can't take it seriously."

Sandhu, who grew up in Caerleon, Wales, made her film debut with Shoojit Sircar's 2018 'October'. She expressed gratitude for her career trajectory, acknowledging the privilege of working with renowned directors early in her career. She will soon appear in the film 'Detective Sherdil', starring alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Sandhu shared her enthusiasm about the project and working with Dosanjh, saying, "My experience on 'Detective Sherdil' was the funnest time I've ever had."

Despite joining the cast two weeks before shooting began, Sandhu embraced the rigorous preparation required, particularly for her role as a deaf character. Reflecting on Dosanjh's work ethic, she praised his focus and discipline, asserting, "He's the best-dressed man in India, hands down." 'Detective Sherdil', directed and edited by Ravi Chhabriya, will premiere on Zee5 on June 20, 2025, featuring an ensemble cast including Diana Penty and Boman Irani. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025