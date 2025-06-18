DMK Threatens Parliament Shutdown Over Keeladi Report

Tamil Nadu's ruling party, DMK, has issued a stern warning, threatening to disrupt the upcoming Parliament session unless the central government releases the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the Keeladi excavations.

Speaking at a demonstration, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva criticized the BJP-led central government for withholding the report, which supposedly uncovers an ancient Tamil urban civilization. Siva labeled the delay a 'cultural war' and 'ideological attack'.

As tensions continue to rise, DMK members and student wings are urged to escalate protest actions, while ASI official Amarnath Ramakrishna faces demands to revise his report, intensifying allegations of historical distortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)