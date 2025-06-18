DMK Threatens Parliament Shutdown Over Keeladi Report
DMK has announced it will obstruct parliamentary proceedings if the Indian government fails to release the Archaeological Survey of India's report on the Keeladi excavations. This report allegedly reveals evidence of an ancient Tamil urban civilization. The DMK views the delay as a cultural war and ideological attack.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu's ruling party, DMK, has issued a stern warning, threatening to disrupt the upcoming Parliament session unless the central government releases the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the Keeladi excavations.
Speaking at a demonstration, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva criticized the BJP-led central government for withholding the report, which supposedly uncovers an ancient Tamil urban civilization. Siva labeled the delay a 'cultural war' and 'ideological attack'.
As tensions continue to rise, DMK members and student wings are urged to escalate protest actions, while ASI official Amarnath Ramakrishna faces demands to revise his report, intensifying allegations of historical distortion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DMK
- Keeladi
- Archaeological
- Survey
- India
- Parliament
- Report
- Tamil
- Nadu
- BJP
ALSO READ
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Two Japanese killed in China after business dispute, Kyodo News reports
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
A Vision from the Frontlines of Shekar Hospital reimagines Universal Insurance for India’s growing demand for quality healthcare.
Expect India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick