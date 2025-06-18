Left Menu

Global Unity in Diamond Promotion: The Luanda Accord

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council signed the Luanda Accord, committing to allocate 1% of rough diamond sales for global marketing. This collaborative effort includes several African nations and industry leaders, aiming to enhance the future of natural diamonds through unified marketing initiatives.

Updated: 18-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:12 IST
Global Unity in Diamond Promotion: The Luanda Accord
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council announced the signing of the Luanda Accord, a significant step towards global collaboration in the diamond industry. The agreement stipulates that 1% of rough diamond sales revenue will be dedicated to marketing natural diamonds worldwide.

This initiative is backed by key figures, including mining ministers from Angola, Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, alongside industry leaders like AWDC, DMCC, and De Beers. Their collective goal is to enhance the global presence of natural diamonds through the Natural Diamond Council's campaigns.

According to GJEPC vice chairman Shaunak Parikh, this accord reflects a pivotal industry methodology transformation. With India as a major diamond manufacturer, such collaborative marketing efforts are deemed crucial for sustainable growth. GJEPC is fully committed to advancing this unified vision for the natural diamond industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

