Goa Minister Axed on Revolution Day: A Consequence of Outspoken Allegations

On Wednesday, Goa's Art and Culture Minister, Govind Gaude, was unexpectedly dismissed from the state cabinet. This development follows his recent allegations of corruption in the tribal welfare department, a sector overseen by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Marking his removal as a "reward" on Goa Revolution Day, Gaude indicated that his vocal stance for marginalized communities led to his downfall. His dismissal was officially confirmed by BJP Goa unit president Damodar Naik, yet the reason remained undisclosed.

Gaude's earlier criticism of corruption has energized opposition forces, including Congress, to call for government accountability amid claims of widespread corruption.