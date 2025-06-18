Controversy Over Historical Distortions in 'Kesari Chapter 2'

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has accused the producers of the Bollywood film 'Kesari Chapter 2' of distorting historical facts, particularly regarding the state's role in India's freedom struggle. In retaliation, an FIR has been lodged against seven of the film's producers at the Bidhannagar South police station.

The controversy centers around a scene that allegedly misrepresents key figures like Khudiram Bose and Barindra Kumar Ghosh by using incorrect names and origins. TMC leaders have condemned the film's portrayal as a 'deliberate distortion of history' and an insult to Bengalis, calling for immediate action and questioning the film's censor certification.

While the BJP has denied any wrongdoing and labeled the issue as a non-issue, notable Bengali personalities and viewers have voiced their displeasure. They demand accountability for what they perceive as a systematic undermining of Bengal's historical contributions to the independence movement.