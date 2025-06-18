Faruk Kabir Unveils 'Salakaar': A Spy Saga with Emotional Depth

Acclaimed filmmaker Faruk Kabir, known for the 'Khuda Haafiz' franchise, is gearing up for the release of his latest project, 'Salakaar', on August 15, 2025. The series will delve into the world of espionage, unraveling the compelling story of a spymaster who thwarts enemy forces to uphold national security.

Faruk Kabir describes 'Salakaar' not merely as a spy thriller but as a poignant narrative exploring fractured legacies and the silence that weighs on generations. He aims to showcase espionage as both a mission and an enduring burden. Alok Jain of JioStar emphasized their commitment to eco-system shaping content that mirrors India's evolving audience, with 'Salakaar' encapsulating this vision.

Emphasizing the emotional resonance and cinematic ambition of 'Salakaar', the makers affirm their support for narratives that challenge conventions while being anchored in human truths. Although cast details remain under wraps, the team expresses gratitude for the dedication in bringing this story to life.

