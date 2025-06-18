Controversy Over 'Operation Sindoor' Puja Theme: A Clash with Kolkata Police

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh expressed discontent after Kolkata Police allegedly targeted a local club over its Durga Puja theme, 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Muchipara Police Station issued a letter to the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojonin Durgatsav's secretary, listing rules to ensure public safety and crowd management. Ghosh perceived this as harassment, given it followed the theme's social media announcement.

Despite no advertisements being released by the club, Ghosh likens the police communication to a 'love letter', suggesting no other Durga Puja organizers were similarly contacted, questioning the motives behind the directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)