Controversy Over 'Operation Sindoor' Puja Theme: A Clash with Kolkata Police

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh has raised concerns over a letter from Kolkata Police requesting compliance with safety measures after the announcement of 'Operation Sindoor' as a Durga Puja theme. Ghosh alleges that the letter, received by the club's organizers, aims to disturb their preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
BJP leader Sajal Ghosh expressed discontent after Kolkata Police allegedly targeted a local club over its Durga Puja theme, 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Muchipara Police Station issued a letter to the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojonin Durgatsav's secretary, listing rules to ensure public safety and crowd management. Ghosh perceived this as harassment, given it followed the theme's social media announcement.

Despite no advertisements being released by the club, Ghosh likens the police communication to a 'love letter', suggesting no other Durga Puja organizers were similarly contacted, questioning the motives behind the directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

