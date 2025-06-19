Left Menu

Historic Lakers Sale: End of an Era

The Buss family is selling their majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers, ending their era of ownership. Mark Walter, a notable figure in Los Angeles sports, will acquire the majority stake, valuing the team at $10 billion. Jeanie Buss will remain involved as the team's governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 03:33 IST
Historic Lakers Sale: End of an Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Buss family is poised to relinquish its majority control of the Los Angeles Lakers in a landmark sale, according to ESPN. This highly-publicized deal signals the end of an influential chapter in NBA ownership.

Mark Walter, the CEO of TWG Global, is set to take the helm as majority owner. This transaction values the storied franchise at an unprecedented $10 billion, marking it the largest sale of a professional sports team to date. Walter, no stranger to sports ownership, already holds stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Lakers have not yet commented on the agreement. The franchise rose to prominence under the leadership of the late Jerry Buss who acquired the team in 1979. His daughter, Jeanie Buss, will maintain her role as governor after the sale.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025