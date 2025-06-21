Historic Mysore Palace Hosts 11th International Yoga Day

The historic Mysore Palace was the venue for the 11th International Yoga Day, organized by a collaboration between the Mysuru District Administration, Department of Ayush, and CIIL. The event witnessed thousands of yoga enthusiasts coming together for a mass session in the early hours of Saturday.

Notable figures such as Mysore MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and District Minister H C Mahadevappa led the celebrations, continuing a tradition that started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on Mysore for Yoga Day in 2023. The event highlighted the region's commitment to promoting yoga on a national scale.

Prof Shailendra Mohan, Director of CIIL, emphasized yoga's significance as an Indian contribution to global culture. Students from local institutions, including JSS Public School, participated actively. In 2017, Mysuru made headlines by achieving the Guinness World Record for the largest single-venue yoga session with 55,506 participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)