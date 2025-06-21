Left Menu

Harmony in Jharkhand: Celebrating International Yoga Day Across Party Lines

International Yoga Day was celebrated in Jharkhand with significant participation from politicians across parties. Events highlighted yoga’s role in promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. The yearly event focusses on the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'. Activities were marked by participation from state officials, ministers, and various communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:07 IST
On Saturday, Jharkhand marked International Yoga Day with events spotlighting the benefits of yoga for physical and mental health. Joining the celebrations, politicians from various parties echoed a message of unity and wellness.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari took the lead, emphasizing yoga as a lifestyle that balances heart, soul, and mind, not merely an exercise. Prominent figures including State BJP chief Babulal Marandi and Union Minister Annapurna Devi also participated in various yoga events across the state.

The day was further enriched by a special meditation session from the Yogoda Satsanga Society, aligning with this year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.' Numerous citizens engaged in yoga activities, underscoring a growing awareness and commitment to holistic health practices.

