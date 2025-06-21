Harmony in Jharkhand: Celebrating International Yoga Day Across Party Lines

On Saturday, Jharkhand marked International Yoga Day with events spotlighting the benefits of yoga for physical and mental health. Joining the celebrations, politicians from various parties echoed a message of unity and wellness.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari took the lead, emphasizing yoga as a lifestyle that balances heart, soul, and mind, not merely an exercise. Prominent figures including State BJP chief Babulal Marandi and Union Minister Annapurna Devi also participated in various yoga events across the state.

The day was further enriched by a special meditation session from the Yogoda Satsanga Society, aligning with this year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.' Numerous citizens engaged in yoga activities, underscoring a growing awareness and commitment to holistic health practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)