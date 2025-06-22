Vijay Deverakonda Faces SC/ST Act Complaint Over Alleged Tribal Remarks

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has come under legal scrutiny as a complaint has been lodged against him under the SC/ST Act for allegedly making remarks that have offended the tribal community. The complaint, filed by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities, was submitted at the Raidurgam Police Station in Cyberabad.

According to the FIR, the remarks were made on April 26, 2025, during a pre-release event for the movie 'Retro.' Complainant Naik, who represents the tribal community, asserts that Deverakonda's comments were a serious insult to their self-respect and dignity, demanding legal action in response.

While the investigation is ongoing, Vijay Deverakonda is preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'Kingdom' on July 4, 2025. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead and is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

(With inputs from agencies.)