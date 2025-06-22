Left Menu

Vijay Deverakonda Faces SC/ST Act Complaint Over Alleged Tribal Remarks

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is facing allegations under the SC/ST Act for remarks deemed offensive to the tribal community. The complaint was filed by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik at Raidurgam Police Station. An investigation has commenced. Meanwhile, Deverakonda's film 'Kingdom' is set for release on July 4, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:29 IST
Vijay Deverakonda Faces SC/ST Act Complaint Over Alleged Tribal Remarks
Vijay Deverakonda (Photo/instagram/@thedeverakonda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has come under legal scrutiny as a complaint has been lodged against him under the SC/ST Act for allegedly making remarks that have offended the tribal community. The complaint, filed by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities, was submitted at the Raidurgam Police Station in Cyberabad.

According to the FIR, the remarks were made on April 26, 2025, during a pre-release event for the movie 'Retro.' Complainant Naik, who represents the tribal community, asserts that Deverakonda's comments were a serious insult to their self-respect and dignity, demanding legal action in response.

While the investigation is ongoing, Vijay Deverakonda is preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'Kingdom' on July 4, 2025. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead and is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025