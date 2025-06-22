David Syd' Lawrence: A Trailblazer Remembered in English Cricket

David Syd' Lawrence, a pioneering figure in English cricket as the first British-born Black player for the national team, has died at age 61. Lawrence's family announced his passing, marking the end of a life characterized by courage and service both on and off the field.

Known for his incredible pace, Lawrence took 18 wickets in five test matches for England, but his international career was cut short by a severe knee injury. After retiring, he transitioned into bodybuilding and owned a nightclub in Bristol, continuing to make an impact in various fields.

Lawrence's experiences with racism during his cricket career led him to become an advocate for change, culminating in Gloucestershire issuing an apology and naming him their first Black president. Recently honored as an MBE, Lawrence's contributions to cricket and his fight against motor neurone disease will be remembered fondly.

(With inputs from agencies.)