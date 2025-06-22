Rajnath Singh Releases 'Wings to Our Hopes' Volume II at Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil a new collection of speeches by President Droupadi Murmu, titled 'Wings to Our Hopes - Volume II'. This anthology features 51 speeches, highlighting the evolution of governance and inclusivity under President Murmu's leadership.

The release event, to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, underscores the government's commitment to transparency and vision in governance. The compilation has been put together by the Rashtrapati Bhavan and is published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan will join Singh for the launch, which also includes a digital version, extending the reach of President Murmu's discourse beyond traditional media.

(With inputs from agencies.)