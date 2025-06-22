Rajnath Singh Releases 'Wings to Our Hopes' Volume II at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to release 'Wings to Our Hopes - Volume II,' a compilation of 51 speeches by President Droupadi Murmu. The collection chronicles governance and national aspirations, offering insights into President Murmu's vision during her second year in office, with an e-version also available.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil a new collection of speeches by President Droupadi Murmu, titled 'Wings to Our Hopes - Volume II'. This anthology features 51 speeches, highlighting the evolution of governance and inclusivity under President Murmu's leadership.
The release event, to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, underscores the government's commitment to transparency and vision in governance. The compilation has been put together by the Rashtrapati Bhavan and is published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan will join Singh for the launch, which also includes a digital version, extending the reach of President Murmu's discourse beyond traditional media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating 11 Years of Modi Governance: A Path Toward 'Viksit Bharat'
Congress Unveils Booklet Exposing 'Unfulfilled Promises' of Modi's 11-Year Governance
Work done by PM Modi-led govt for good governance, welfare of poor will be written in golden letters: BJP president J P Nadda.
Nigeria’s water crisis worsens as climate and governance failures collide
Golden Era: Modi's 11 Years of Transformative Governance