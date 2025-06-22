Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Releases 'Wings to Our Hopes' Volume II at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to release 'Wings to Our Hopes - Volume II,' a compilation of 51 speeches by President Droupadi Murmu. The collection chronicles governance and national aspirations, offering insights into President Murmu's vision during her second year in office, with an e-version also available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:14 IST
Rajnath Singh Releases 'Wings to Our Hopes' Volume II at Rashtrapati Bhavan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil a new collection of speeches by President Droupadi Murmu, titled 'Wings to Our Hopes - Volume II'. This anthology features 51 speeches, highlighting the evolution of governance and inclusivity under President Murmu's leadership.

The release event, to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, underscores the government's commitment to transparency and vision in governance. The compilation has been put together by the Rashtrapati Bhavan and is published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan will join Singh for the launch, which also includes a digital version, extending the reach of President Murmu's discourse beyond traditional media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025