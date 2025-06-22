Rajasthan Sets Record with Massive International Yoga Day Celebrations

More than 1.27 crore people participated in International Yoga Day celebrations held across over 1.30 lakh locations in Rajasthan, setting a new record for the state, according to an official statement.

The state also topped registrations on the Government of India's Yoga Sangam portal with a record 2.44 lakh participants signing up, the highest among all states, it reported.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma led the state-level event on the sand dunes of Jaisalmer on June 21, while similar gatherings were organized by government bodies, private organizations, and social groups across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)