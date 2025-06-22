Left Menu

Rajasthan Sets Record with Massive International Yoga Day Celebrations

Rajasthan witnessed a massive turnout on International Yoga Day, with over 1.27 crore participants across 1.30 lakh venues. This event marked a new state record, with the highest registrations on the Indian government's Yoga Sangam portal. Events were led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Updated: 22-06-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:49 IST
Rajasthan Sets Record with Massive International Yoga Day Celebrations
More than 1.27 crore people participated in International Yoga Day celebrations held across over 1.30 lakh locations in Rajasthan, setting a new record for the state, according to an official statement.

The state also topped registrations on the Government of India's Yoga Sangam portal with a record 2.44 lakh participants signing up, the highest among all states, it reported.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma led the state-level event on the sand dunes of Jaisalmer on June 21, while similar gatherings were organized by government bodies, private organizations, and social groups across the state.

