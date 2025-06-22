Rajasthan Sets Record with Massive International Yoga Day Celebrations
Rajasthan witnessed a massive turnout on International Yoga Day, with over 1.27 crore participants across 1.30 lakh venues. This event marked a new state record, with the highest registrations on the Indian government's Yoga Sangam portal. Events were led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
More than 1.27 crore people participated in International Yoga Day celebrations held across over 1.30 lakh locations in Rajasthan, setting a new record for the state, according to an official statement.
The state also topped registrations on the Government of India's Yoga Sangam portal with a record 2.44 lakh participants signing up, the highest among all states, it reported.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma led the state-level event on the sand dunes of Jaisalmer on June 21, while similar gatherings were organized by government bodies, private organizations, and social groups across the state.
