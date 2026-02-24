Left Menu

Historic Chadar Mahotsav: A Spiritual Awakening in Jaisalmer

The 'Chadar Mahotsav' in Jaisalmer features a global recitation of Dadaguru Ektisa Paath by over a billion devotees. Spanning three days, it aims to boost spiritual unity. The festival includes a rare ritual ablution of the chadar, and a national seminar on Dadaguru tradition's impact on social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:33 IST
The 'Chadar Mahotsav' is set to take place in Jaisalmer from March 6 to 8, as announced by the event organizers. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate this spiritual gathering, aimed at global spiritual unity and faith.

A key event on March 7 involves over a billion devotees worldwide participating in the collective recitation of the Dadaguru Ektisa Paath. Twenty thousand devotees and 400 saints across various spiritual paths are expected to attend in Jaisalmer.

The event will include a rare ritual ablution of a sacred chadar, unprecedented in the last 871 years. The festival is highlighted by a procession and a cultural seminar, contributing to efforts to promote cultural unity and social harmony.

