Chadar Mahotsav: A Spiritual Gathering in Jaisalmer

The 'Chadar Mahotsav', a three-day spiritual event in Jaisalmer starting March 6, features global recitations, spiritual gatherings, and cultural seminars. The initiative, led by Dadagurudev Shri Jindattsuri Chadar Mahotsav Committee and attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, aims to promote spiritual unity and cultural harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Chadar Mahotsav', set for March 6-8 in Jaisalmer, is drawing global interest with a scheduled collective recitation involving over 1.08 crore devotees. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate the event, which seeks to foster spiritual unity, organized by the Dadagurudev Shri Jindattsuri Chadar Mahotsav Committee.

A standout feature will be the first formal ritual ablution of the sacred chadar in 871 years, marking a historic spiritual milestone. The chadar will make a grand procession from Jaisalmer Fort to the event venue, attracting around 20,000 devotees and nearly 400 saints from various traditions.

The event will conclude on March 8, highlighted by the conferment of Upadhyay Mahendra Sagar Maharaj as Acharya. Meanwhile, preparations, including dome tents at Dedansar ground, have been ongoing for a month. A two-day national seminar will discuss Dadaguru tradition's impact on cultural unity, showcasing its relevance today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

