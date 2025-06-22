Vedic Welcome: Ajit Doval and Anil Chauhan at Tirumala Temple
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the Tirumala temple, where they were warmly received with traditional honors and Vedic chants. After the ceremony, they received blessings and visited a DRDO facility, while security was enhanced during their stay.
In a spiritually enriching visit, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan attended prayers at the esteemed Tirumala temple on Sunday, as confirmed by TTD sources.
The high-ranking officials were ceremoniously welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, amidst traditional honors and Vedic chants.
During their visit, Doval and Chauhan received 'Sesha Vastram,' 'Vedaseervachanam,' and 'Theertha Prasadam' at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Their arrival on a special flight from Delhi was marked by strict security measures, with a visit to a DRDO arms site, maintained under a shroud of confidentiality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
