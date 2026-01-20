Tragic Loss at Teharvee Ceremony: A Disturbing Stabbing Incident in Mahoba
A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed during his father's teharvee ceremony in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. The incident also left four family members injured. Despite no complaint filed by the victim's side, police security has been increased, and the deceased's body is set for post-mortem.
A somber teharvee ceremony turned into a tragedy in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, as a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death. The deceased, attending the ritual in honor of his late father, became the victim of a fatal attack.
The incident took place in Leva village, where the man identified as Vikas had a conflict with villagers. He was later ambushed with knives while alone.
The local police have intensified security measures in the area despite receiving no formal complaint yet, and the body has been sent for an autopsy.
