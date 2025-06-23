Left Menu

Tamil Actor Srikanth Under Scrutiny in Drug Probe

Tamil actor Srikanth was interrogated by police for allegedly purchasing cocaine. Authorities are also examining the involvement of other actors and their connections to drug traffickers. The investigation followed the arrest of a drug dealer who implicated Srikanth. Police are awaiting medical test results before issuing a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:33 IST
Tamil Actor Srikanth Under Scrutiny in Drug Probe
Srikanth
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil film actor Srikanth is at the center of a police investigation following allegations of cocaine purchase, according to an official statement on Monday.

The inquiry extends to the potential involvement of additional actors in drug use and their links to drug traffickers. The probe intensified after a recently arrested drug dealer disclosed that Srikanth was among his clients.

Officers have submitted blood samples from Srikanth for forensic analysis to verify drug usage claims. Furthermore, local police apprehended Pradeep Kumar from Salem and, acting on his information, arrested John from Ghana in Hosur, seizing 11 grams of cocaine in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025