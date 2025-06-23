Tamil Actor Srikanth Under Scrutiny in Drug Probe

Tamil film actor Srikanth is at the center of a police investigation following allegations of cocaine purchase, according to an official statement on Monday.

The inquiry extends to the potential involvement of additional actors in drug use and their links to drug traffickers. The probe intensified after a recently arrested drug dealer disclosed that Srikanth was among his clients.

Officers have submitted blood samples from Srikanth for forensic analysis to verify drug usage claims. Furthermore, local police apprehended Pradeep Kumar from Salem and, acting on his information, arrested John from Ghana in Hosur, seizing 11 grams of cocaine in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)