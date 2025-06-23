Left Menu

Call to Rename Pune Railway Station after Bajirao I Gains Momentum

MP Medha Kulkarni has urged that Pune railway station be named after the legendary Peshwa Bajirao I, highlighting his military achievements. The renaming aims to honor Pune's historical legacy, alongside its cultural and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:28 IST
Call to Rename Pune Railway Station after Bajirao I Gains Momentum
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed bid to honor historical figures, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni has urged that the Pune railway station be named after the illustrious Thorele Bajirao Peshwa. Bajirao I, recognized for his unparalleled military success, served as the Peshwa under Chatrapati Shahu I from 1720 to 1740. His leadership was instrumental in the expansion of the Maratha empire, famously achieving a record of never losing a battle.

The proposal was reinforced during a meeting of the Pune and Solapur railway divisions, where various organizations echoed the suggestion. Kulkarni articulated that renaming the station would offer a tangible tribute to Bajirao I's legacy, enriching Pune's identity as a vital cultural and educational hub, renowned also for its thriving IT sector.

Kulkarni emphasized, "The objective is to enable people to know the illustrious history of Pune. While Pune is a cultural, education hub and known for the IT industry, it is important that footprints of history should also be reflected."

(With inputs from agencies.)

