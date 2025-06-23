Call to Rename Pune Railway Station after Bajirao I Gains Momentum

In a renewed bid to honor historical figures, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni has urged that the Pune railway station be named after the illustrious Thorele Bajirao Peshwa. Bajirao I, recognized for his unparalleled military success, served as the Peshwa under Chatrapati Shahu I from 1720 to 1740. His leadership was instrumental in the expansion of the Maratha empire, famously achieving a record of never losing a battle.

The proposal was reinforced during a meeting of the Pune and Solapur railway divisions, where various organizations echoed the suggestion. Kulkarni articulated that renaming the station would offer a tangible tribute to Bajirao I's legacy, enriching Pune's identity as a vital cultural and educational hub, renowned also for its thriving IT sector.

Kulkarni emphasized, "The objective is to enable people to know the illustrious history of Pune. While Pune is a cultural, education hub and known for the IT industry, it is important that footprints of history should also be reflected."

