Country Star Ronnie McDowell Hospitalized After Health Scare at Music Festival

Country music icon Ronnie McDowell faced a health scare during a performance and was hospitalized suspecting a stroke. His family, including son Tyler, is focused on his well-being, sharing updates and requesting prayers from fans. Ronnie is recovering and has returned home, with more updates to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:34 IST
Country Star Ronnie McDowell Hospitalized After Health Scare at Music Festival
Ronnie McDowell (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Country music artist Ronnie McDowell was hospitalized following a medical incident over the weekend, as reported by People magazine. The health scare occurred during his performance at the Summer Solstice Music Festival in Oley, Pennsylvania, when the renowned country singer began slurring his speech during the initial songs of his set.

The artist's tour manager noticed that McDowell was "not making sense" and promptly halted the performance after the third or fourth song, leading the 75-year-old singer aside to assess his condition. McDowell expressed a fear that he might have experienced a stroke, according to People.

Meanwhile, McDowell's son, Tyler Dean McDowell, took to Facebook late Saturday to address fans' concerns regarding his father's health. Tyler assured supporters that his primary focus remains on his father's recovery, and he pledged to keep them informed. He requested prayers for his family during this stressful time.

Further updates came on Sunday, with Tyler informing that he had arrived in Pennsylvania and was by his father's side, awaiting MRI results. Tyler also shared his father's excitement over receiving some beloved snacks and personal items, suggesting a much-needed moment of light-heartedness for the family.

By Monday, Tyler announced on Facebook that Ronnie was discharged from the hospital and they were heading home, with promises of additional updates from him or his brother Ronnie Dean in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

