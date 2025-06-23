Left Menu

Jonas Brothers Promise Fans an Unforgettable Experience in Upcoming Tour

Joe Jonas reveals that the Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour, starting August 10, will deliver a distinct experience, focusing on fan engagement and featuring songs not performed in years. The tour supports their new album, 'Greetings from Your Hometown,' and will see them experimenting with their stage performance and attire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:35 IST
Jonas Brothers Promise Fans an Unforgettable Experience in Upcoming Tour
Joe Jonas (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
Joe Jonas, the renowned singer-songwriter and actor, has announced that the Jonas Brothers' imminent tour promises to offer fans a uniquely "different" experience compared to previous tours. According to People magazine, the group is gearing up for the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, set to launch on August 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"Fans can expect a remarkable show every night," Joe emphasized. "After years of performing, we aim to present a fresh take on our concerts, celebrating our 20th anniversary," he told People. Scheduled until November, the tour also coincides with the release of their seventh studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown, available from August 8.

Joe and his brothers are focused on creating an engaging performance, actively rehearsing older songs and tailoring their setlist to fan reactions, a report from People reveals. Additionally, the brothers are considering practical attire choices for summer outdoor stages, opting to forego heavy leather outfits due to expected high temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

