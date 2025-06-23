Jonas Brothers Promise Fans an Unforgettable Experience in Upcoming Tour

Joe Jonas, the renowned singer-songwriter and actor, has announced that the Jonas Brothers' imminent tour promises to offer fans a uniquely "different" experience compared to previous tours. According to People magazine, the group is gearing up for the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, set to launch on August 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"Fans can expect a remarkable show every night," Joe emphasized. "After years of performing, we aim to present a fresh take on our concerts, celebrating our 20th anniversary," he told People. Scheduled until November, the tour also coincides with the release of their seventh studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown, available from August 8.

Joe and his brothers are focused on creating an engaging performance, actively rehearsing older songs and tailoring their setlist to fan reactions, a report from People reveals. Additionally, the brothers are considering practical attire choices for summer outdoor stages, opting to forego heavy leather outfits due to expected high temperatures.

