Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Renowned actor Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as Marvel's The Punisher in the upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', starring Tom Holland. The news delights fans eager to see Bernthal back in action alongside Marvel's famous webslinger.

Bernthal, celebrated for performances in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and 'Baby Driver', joins Holland, who returns as Peter Parker in the latest Spider-Man installment. The film will also see Zendaya and Jacob Batalon back as MJ and Ned, following the storyline after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021).

Director Destin Daniel Cretton is at the helm of this anticipated project, slated to film in England this summer and hitting US theaters on July 31, 2026. Bernthal originally debuted as Frank Castle, The Punisher, on Netflix's 'Daredevil', later earning a standalone series until its 2019 cancellation.

