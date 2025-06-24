Left Menu

The Family Man Season 3: An Action-Packed Return

Prime Video has unveiled the poster for the third season of 'The Family Man,' starring Manoj Bajpayee. This season sees Srikant Tiwari balancing family life and national security threats. Joining him are cast members Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha. The series has received critical acclaim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying announcement, Prime Video revealed the poster for the much-anticipated third season of 'The Family Man.' This action thriller series, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is making a comeback with high stakes and intense drama as Srikant Tiwari, a dual-role protagonist, juggles family obligations and dangerous threats to national security.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the creative minds behind the series, bring back familiar faces alongside Bajpayee, including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha. Slated to be riveting, the new season promises to escalate the tension as Srikant faces a substantial adversary while mending familial relationships.

'The Family Man' gained immense popularity since its debut in 2019, with both previous seasons garnering critical praise. As anticipation builds up, fans are eagerly awaiting the new chapters of this captivating story where heroics and personal conflicts intertwine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

