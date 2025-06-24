Left Menu

Kriti Sanon Leads the #NotYourRegularGreenTea Revolution

Kriti Sanon, as Tetley's new brand ambassador, spearheads the launch of Tetley's Slim Care and Beauty Care green tea variants. Powered by L-Carnitine and Biotin, these teas are designed to aid weight management and promote skin and hair health, targeting modern wellness consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:11 IST
Kriti Sanon Leads the #NotYourRegularGreenTea Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actress Kriti Sanon has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Tetley Green Tea's latest campaign, #NotYourRegularGreenTea. The campaign introduces innovative variants: Tetley Green Tea Slim Care with L-Carnitine, aimed at burning body fat, and Tetley Green Tea Beauty Care infused with Biotin to enhance skin and hair health.

This launch marks a significant step forward in Tetley Green Tea's evolution, moving beyond traditional green teas to meet modern wellness demands. Emphasizing efficacy blended with enjoyment, Tetley aims to cater to the needs of health-conscious consumers by providing refreshing green tea options with proven health benefits.

Tata Consumer Products Limited, the company behind Tetley, continues to strengthen its position in the market by combining lifestyle relevance, innovation, and functionality. With the presence of Kriti Sanon bringing authenticity and charm to the campaign, Tetley expects this initiative to resonate well with consumers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025