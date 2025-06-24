Kriti Sanon Leads the #NotYourRegularGreenTea Revolution

Renowned actress Kriti Sanon has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Tetley Green Tea's latest campaign, #NotYourRegularGreenTea. The campaign introduces innovative variants: Tetley Green Tea Slim Care with L-Carnitine, aimed at burning body fat, and Tetley Green Tea Beauty Care infused with Biotin to enhance skin and hair health.

This launch marks a significant step forward in Tetley Green Tea's evolution, moving beyond traditional green teas to meet modern wellness demands. Emphasizing efficacy blended with enjoyment, Tetley aims to cater to the needs of health-conscious consumers by providing refreshing green tea options with proven health benefits.

Tata Consumer Products Limited, the company behind Tetley, continues to strengthen its position in the market by combining lifestyle relevance, innovation, and functionality. With the presence of Kriti Sanon bringing authenticity and charm to the campaign, Tetley expects this initiative to resonate well with consumers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)