BIS Bengaluru's Industry Engagement in Indian Standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in Bengaluru took a significant step in engaging industry stakeholders by organizing a 'manak manthan' on Tuesday. The initiative aims to foster industry involvement in the formulation, revision, and implementation of Indian standards.

According to Narender Reddy Beesu, Scientist-E and Director of BIS Bengaluru, standards are crucial in creating a quality-driven environment. He urged participants to become active in the standardization process and emphasized the organization's openness to feedback from industry stakeholders to strengthen collaborations.

K Rajashekhar, Scientist-D and Joint Director of BIS Bengaluru, mentioned that the platform serves as an open forum for dialogue, clarification, and awareness regarding Indian Standards. The event featured a technical session on wrought and cast aluminum utensils led by Beesu, providing insights into specifications and compliance in light of revised standards.

