Air India 182 Bombing: Remembering a Tragedy, Reaffirming Global Commitment Against Terrorism
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Air India 182 Kanishka bombing, calling it a 'stain on humanity' and urged the global community to fight terrorism. The tragedy, killing 329 onboard in 1985, remains a poignant reminder of the need for global counter-terrorism efforts.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has denounced the Air India 182 Kanishka bombing as an 'act of terrorism' and 'stain on humanity,' calling for a united global effort against terrorism. This statement was made as part of a commemorative event marking the 40th anniversary of the bombing.
The tragic incident occurred on June 23, 1985, when the Boeing 747 aircraft was destroyed by a bomb at 9,400 meters altitude, crashing into the Atlantic Ocean off Irish airspace and resulting in 329 casualties. The act remains one of the most severe cases of aviation terrorism.
High-profile attendees, including Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and Canadian Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, joined in remembrance at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork. The event honored victims, reinforced the shared responsibility in combating terrorism, and recognized the resilient spirit of affected communities.
