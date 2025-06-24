Left Menu

Air India 182 Bombing: Remembering a Tragedy, Reaffirming Global Commitment Against Terrorism

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Air India 182 Kanishka bombing, calling it a 'stain on humanity' and urged the global community to fight terrorism. The tragedy, killing 329 onboard in 1985, remains a poignant reminder of the need for global counter-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:41 IST
Air India 182 Bombing: Remembering a Tragedy, Reaffirming Global Commitment Against Terrorism
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has denounced the Air India 182 Kanishka bombing as an 'act of terrorism' and 'stain on humanity,' calling for a united global effort against terrorism. This statement was made as part of a commemorative event marking the 40th anniversary of the bombing.

The tragic incident occurred on June 23, 1985, when the Boeing 747 aircraft was destroyed by a bomb at 9,400 meters altitude, crashing into the Atlantic Ocean off Irish airspace and resulting in 329 casualties. The act remains one of the most severe cases of aviation terrorism.

High-profile attendees, including Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and Canadian Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, joined in remembrance at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork. The event honored victims, reinforced the shared responsibility in combating terrorism, and recognized the resilient spirit of affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025