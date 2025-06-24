Left Menu

Rare Art and Correspondence: AstaGuru's Auction Offers a Glimpse into Indian Cultural Heritage

AstaGuru's 'Collectors Choice' auction showcases rare items, including a series of handwritten letters between Rabindranath Tagore and Dhurjati Prasad Mujerji, and artworks by M F Husain. Highlighted pieces include a large-format painting of Mother Teresa and Mahatma Gandhi, along with works by other renowned Indian artists.

Updated: 24-06-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:15 IST
A rare collection of 35 handwritten letters and 14 envelopes exchanged between literary giant Rabindranath Tagore and sociologist Dhurjati Prasad Mujerji is set to headline AstaGuru's upcoming 'Collectors Choice' online auction on June 26-27. These letters, considered a National Art Treasure, showcase Tagore's transition from poet to visual artist, and are estimated to fetch between Rs 5-7 crore.

The auction will also feature a striking painting by M F Husain. Known for his ability to convey identity through silhouette and gesture, Husain's work depicts Mother Teresa and Mahatma Gandhi. This piece, estimated at Rs 2-3 crore, is characterized by its emotive quality and use of a restrained color palette.

Beyond these highlights, the auction includes works by A Ramachandran, among others. His reinterpretation of the Ahalya tale in 'Visions of Ramdev - Ahalya in Red' reflects a blend of classical themes and modern techniques, making it a standout piece estimated at Rs 1.2-1.6 crore. With contributions from artists like J P Gangooly and Krishen Khanna, this auction represents a fascinating cross-section of Indian art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

