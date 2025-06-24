Sampradhaya: A Journey Through South Indian Bridal Traditions

Bengaluru, June 24, 2025 – Renowned jeweller AVR Swarna Mahal launched its latest bridal collection, 'Sampradhaya', at the historic Ganjam Mantapa. This collection pays homage to South Indian wedding traditions, combining cultural heritage with contemporary design.

The launch event featured a bridal fashion show curated by Karun Raman, showcasing the vibrance of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayali bridal cultures. Models Dhanya Ramkumar and Vaamshi Uday dazzled on the runway, complemented by a soulful flute recital from Raj Chandran Palakkad.

AVR Swarna Mahal is offering exclusive discounts to celebrate the launch. These include reductions on gold, diamonds, and silver. The 'Sampradhaya' collection is now available at all AVR Swarna Mahal stores in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, inviting brides to explore tradition reimagined.

