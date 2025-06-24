Left Menu

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Inspires at Special Olympics Bharat Screening

Special Olympics Bharat hosted a screening of Aamir Khan's film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', highlighting inclusion for those with intellectual disabilities. Aamir Khan's presence, along with Genelia Deshmukh and RS Prasanna, underscored the need for societal change through cinema, sports, and heartfelt interaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:35 IST
Actor Aamir Khan (Image Source: Special Olympics Bharat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Olympics Bharat organized an exclusive screening of Aamir Khan's latest film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', underlining its dedication to fostering inclusion and celebrating the talents of individuals with intellectual disabilities. Aamir Khan, along with actress Genelia Deshmukh and director RS Prasanna, attended this significant event.

After the screening, Aamir Khan engaged with the children, emphasizing the film's message of integrating individuals with intellectual disabilities into the realm of sports. This theme resonates with the remarkable achievements of Special Olympics Bharat athletes at recent World Games.

Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in creating a more inclusive society. She stated that the screening was not just about watching a movie, but experiencing a powerful belief in the abilities of Special Olympics Bharat athletes. Aamir Khan's heartfelt interaction further motivated the community to embrace diversity and talent.

The event fostered an environment of warmth and motivation, underlining Special Olympics Bharat's ongoing mission to integrate individuals with intellectual disabilities into mainstream society through sports and education. Released on June 20, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' continues its legacy as a spiritual sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par', portraying the challenges faced by intellectually disabled individuals.

