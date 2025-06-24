Left Menu

Delhi Government Revolutionizes Kanwar Yatra Assistance with Direct Transfers

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that Delhi will transfer financial aid to Kanwar committees via direct benefit transfer, ensuring efficiency and transparency. Committees will receive grants to set up shelters during the Yatra and must meet certain criteria. A new body will oversee the process to ensure compliance and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:12 IST
Delhi Government Revolutionizes Kanwar Yatra Assistance with Direct Transfers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled a new financial assistance plan for Kanwar committees, marking a significant shift in how grants are administered for the religious event. The introduction of direct benefit transfers aims to bypass an outdated tender system, enhancing transparency and reducing the risk of corruption.

The government will provide grants ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh, contingent on factors such as the committee's tenting area and operational days. Registered committees, equipped with valid PAN, bank details, and registration certificates, will be eligible for these funds, which will be disbursed based on a 'first come, first serve' policy.

A newly formed body, Mukhyamantri Dharmik Utsav Smiti, will streamline the administrative process, ensuring NOCs and permits are issued within 72 hours. Standards for infrastructure and safety, including waterproof tents and CCTV, have been established, and the involvement of volunteers will enhance security, all within the government's framework for a seamless event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025