Delhi Government Revolutionizes Kanwar Yatra Assistance with Direct Transfers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled a new financial assistance plan for Kanwar committees, marking a significant shift in how grants are administered for the religious event. The introduction of direct benefit transfers aims to bypass an outdated tender system, enhancing transparency and reducing the risk of corruption.

The government will provide grants ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh, contingent on factors such as the committee's tenting area and operational days. Registered committees, equipped with valid PAN, bank details, and registration certificates, will be eligible for these funds, which will be disbursed based on a 'first come, first serve' policy.

A newly formed body, Mukhyamantri Dharmik Utsav Smiti, will streamline the administrative process, ensuring NOCs and permits are issued within 72 hours. Standards for infrastructure and safety, including waterproof tents and CCTV, have been established, and the involvement of volunteers will enhance security, all within the government's framework for a seamless event.

(With inputs from agencies.)