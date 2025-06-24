Left Menu

CW's Harlequin Romances: A Cinematic Journey Begins

The CW has announced six new primetime films based on Harlequin romance novels. Starring Katherine McNamara, the first film, 'Montana Mavericks,' will hit select theaters on August 26-27 and later air on The CW. This slate of films promises nostalgia and escapism for romance fans.

  • Country:
  • United States

The CW network is set to captivate romance enthusiasts with a fresh lineup of six primetime films inspired by the beloved Harlequin romance novels. According to Variety, Katherine McNamara, known for her role in 'Walker: Independence,' will headline the inaugural film, 'Montana Mavericks,' marking its nationwide theatrical release on August 26-27.

Following its big-screen debut, 'Montana Mavericks' will premiere on the CW broadcast network this fall. The channel's Harlequin series will continue with primetime-only broadcasts of five other romantic tales, including 'Ordinary Girl in a Tiara,' 'Paws in the City,' 'Recipe for Romance,' 'Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell,' and 'Second Guessing Fate.' The productions are the result of collaboration between CW Originals, Centinel Media, Bell Media, and Fremantle, with Neshama Entertainment producing and starring seasoned CW actors.

Heather Olander, head of scripted and unscripted content at The CW, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting its appeal to the network's growing community of weekend moviegoers. Olander emphasized the nostalgic and escapist nature of these narratives, adapted from widely successful Harlequin novels, and lauded the partnership with Fathom Entertainment as an opportunity to premiere these feel-good films in theaters, offering audiences a shared cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

