'Bloodaxe' Series: A New Viking Saga with Xavier Molyneux

Actor Xavier Molyneux will star in 'Bloodaxe,' a Prime Video series about Viking warrior Erik Bloodaxe. Created by Michael and Horatio Hirst, the show chronicles Bloodaxe's fight for the Norwegian throne amidst chaotic battles and alliances. It's a promising addition to the Viking genre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:42 IST
Xavier Molyneux (Image source: Instagram of Xavier). Image Credit: ANI
In an exciting development for Viking enthusiasts and history buffs, renowned actor Xavier Molyneux is stepping into the lead role in the forthcoming Prime Video series, 'Bloodaxe.' According to reports from Variety, the series puts the spotlight on the storied Viking warrior Erik Bloodaxe.

The series comes from the creative minds of Michael Hirst and his son, Horatio Hirst. Michael holds a celebrated history of bringing Viking tales to life, having created the popular 'Vikings' series that aired on the History Channel for six seasons before transitioning to Amazon. His work continued with the sequel, 'Vikings: Valhalla,' on Netflix.

'Bloodaxe' promises high-stakes drama as Erik Bloodaxe and his wife, Gunnhild, maneuver through treacherous political landscapes and bloody conflicts to claim Norway's throne, set against a backdrop of rivalries and impending wars pulling in rulers from Scandinavia and England. With its captivating narrative, the series is expected to captivate audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

