From Hip-Hop Mogul to Defendant: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Federal Sexual Assault Trial Unfolds

The prosecution concluded its case against hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Tuesday, marking the end of a lengthy presentation that spanned over six weeks. Former employees and past relationships were dissected in court, painting a controversial portrait of Combs' treatment of women.

Prosecutors leaned heavily on the testimonies of two former girlfriends, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura and 'Jane,' who recounted coerced sexual encounters. The defense maintains these interactions were consensual, aligning with what they describe as Combs' alternative lifestyle.

Combs, who pled not guilty, remains detained without bail, casting significant attention on the power dynamics within celebrity circles. Closing arguments are slated for Thursday as the trial nears its conclusion, sparking intense public interest.

