Historic Lift-Off: Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey to the Stars

Shubhanshu Shukla, a 39-year-old astronaut from Lucknow, soared into history aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9-rocket, becoming the second Indian to reach space since Rakesh Sharma in 1984. The city celebrated as he embarked on a journey to the International Space Station on a mission enhancing microgravity research.

It was a jubilant day at City Montessori School, Shukla's alma mater, with faculty, students, and locals gathering to witness the launch live. The school organized 'Vyomotsav,' a festival paying tribute to Shukla, featuring a simulated Mission Control Centre and live broadcasts of the mission.

The mission, a 14-day commercial one by Axiom Space, sees Shukla sharing the capsule with other astronauts, focusing on microgravity's impact on human physiology and more. CMS's founder-director hailed the achievement as a beacon of hope, inspiring future generations of Indian students.

