Ganges River Rafting Halted Amid Rising Water Levels

Rafting in the Ganga River at Muni ki Reti, Rishikesh, has been suspended due to heavy rain and increased silt levels. Authorities halted the popular activity to ensure public safety as water levels approach the warning mark. The suspension reflects annual practices during monsoon seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rafting enthusiasts will have to postpone their plans as river rafting in the Ganga has been halted due to rising water levels. The temporary suspension, announced by Tehri district tourism officer Jaspal Chauhan, comes after heavy rainfall and increased silt accumulation worsened conditions at Muni ki Reti, a popular spot in Rishikesh.

The decision was made in the interest of public safety, as the Ganga is flowing dangerously close to the warning threshold of 339 metres, with current levels reaching 338 metres. Efforts for relief and rescue would be challenging in case of an emergency, Chauhan noted.

Rafting in the region typically continues for about ten months a year, halting during the monsoon period in July and August. Muni ki Reti, though part of Rishikesh, falls under Tehri district, accentuating the importance of safety measures amid natural changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

