Art Against Addiction: Youth Draw Battle Lines

The Department of Social Welfare is taking creative steps to raise drug abuse awareness through a drawing competition aimed at young people. The initiative is part of a broader campaign to educate school children about the dangers of drugs using artistic expression.

Participants can compete across four categories: sub-junior, junior, senior, and an open category for college students and the general public. Entries should portray the harmful effects of substance abuse, preventive steps, and healthy lifestyle choices.

School heads have been asked to motivate their students to engage in this competition, with multiple entries allowed per category. Selected participants will be rewarded, aiming to inspire a deeper understanding and commitment to a drug-free life.

(With inputs from agencies.)