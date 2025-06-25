Left Menu

AI-Driven Revolution: Transforming Charity Operations to Combat Hunger in India

The Akshaya Patra Foundation and Automation Anywhere have partnered to revolutionize charity operations in India using AI-driven automation. This collaboration has significantly improved donor engagement processes, operational efficiency, and resource management, allowing Akshaya Patra to better fulfill its mission of providing mid-day meals to millions of children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:20 IST
AI-Driven Revolution: Transforming Charity Operations to Combat Hunger in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move to modernize charity operations, Automation Anywhere and The Akshaya Patra Foundation have joined forces. Their alliance leverages AI-powered automation to drastically improve donor engagement and operational efficiency, reducing turnaround times significantly. This innovative step is crucial in Akshaya Patra's mission to provide meals to five million school children daily.

Currently, serving over 2.35 million children across 25,000 schools, Akshaya Patra has already reaped benefits from this partnership. Automation Anywhere aids in optimizing various operational aspects, including donor management and supply chain workflows, enhancing transparency and scalability for the foundation. Such strides allow the organization to concentrate on strategic outreach.

Future advancements in this partnership include AI-driven procurement and enhanced logistics, further boosting operational resilience. The collaboration underscores a shared vision of employing AI-driven automation and data-led strategies to eradicate classroom hunger and foster education, ultimately aiming for a hunger-free, educated India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025