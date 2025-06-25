Left Menu

Modi's 'The Emergency Diaries': A Leader's Journey Through Disguise and Defiance

The book 'The Emergency Diaries' delves into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's daring role during India's Emergency era. As an RSS member, he disguised himself to evade detection, visited imprisoned activists, and distributed anti-Emergency literature. His strategic efforts were pivotal in countering the authoritarian regime of the time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:33 IST
Modi's 'The Emergency Diaries': A Leader's Journey Through Disguise and Defiance
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

A newly published book, 'The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader,' explores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clandestine efforts during India's Emergency. As an RSS worker, Modi disguised himself to evade detection while visiting jailed activists and organizing anti-Emergency initiatives.

His resourceful tactics included distributing literature throughout Gujarat, sometimes disguised as a Sikh. Despite the risks, Modi's innovative approaches ensured the flow of information against the authoritarian regime. His plans were instrumental in feeding the underground resistance.

The book reveals insights from fellow activists about Modi's underground work, chronicling his strategic contributions to India's fight against the Emergency while fostering awareness about this pivotal chapter in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025