Modi's 'The Emergency Diaries': A Leader's Journey Through Disguise and Defiance

A newly published book, 'The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader,' explores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clandestine efforts during India's Emergency. As an RSS worker, Modi disguised himself to evade detection while visiting jailed activists and organizing anti-Emergency initiatives.

His resourceful tactics included distributing literature throughout Gujarat, sometimes disguised as a Sikh. Despite the risks, Modi's innovative approaches ensured the flow of information against the authoritarian regime. His plans were instrumental in feeding the underground resistance.

The book reveals insights from fellow activists about Modi's underground work, chronicling his strategic contributions to India's fight against the Emergency while fostering awareness about this pivotal chapter in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)