Trump's Push for Greenland: The Tariff Tactics

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose increased tariffs on European countries until the U.S. is permitted to purchase Greenland from Denmark. Trump views Greenland as crucial for U.S. security due to its strategic location and resources, sparking international tensions and debates within NATO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump announced plans to escalate tariffs on imports from several European nations, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and others, until the United States is allowed to purchase Greenland. The proposed measures include a 10% tariff starting February 1, increasing to 25% by June 1.

Trump argues that owning Greenland is vital to U.S. national security due to its strategic location and abundant mineral resources, a stance that has stirred diplomatic controversy among NATO allies. Denmark and its allies have opposed the move, urging the U.S. to avoid linking tariffs to territorial negotiations.

The situation has heightened tensions within NATO, as European leaders warn that Trump's aggressive stance could weaken the military alliance. The proposal has also cast doubt on existing trade agreements between the U.S. and the European Union, with concerns over the legality and broader implications of such tariffs.

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

