R Madhavan Revisits Age-Appropriate Romantic Roles

Renowned actor R Madhavan expressed gratitude on Wednesday for his career's trajectory, which has allowed him to play age-appropriate roles in romantic films over the years, including the upcoming release 'Aap Jaisa Koi'.

The film stars Madhavan as 42-year-old Shrirenu Tripathi, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu Bose, in a tale that explores unexpected romance and 'Barabari Wala Pyaar'.

Madhavan, reflecting on his film journey during a trailer launch event, highlighted the joy of portraying love at different stages of life, from early hits like 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' to the present project. 'Aap Jaisa Koi', directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, will premiere on Netflix on July 11.

