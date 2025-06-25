Left Menu

R Madhavan Revisits Age-Appropriate Romantic Roles

Actor R Madhavan speaks about his experience playing age-appropriate romantic roles in various films, including his latest feature 'Aap Jaisa Koi'. He appreciates the rare opportunity to portray characters of his age in love stories, expressing his excitement about the film's upcoming release on Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:35 IST
R Madhavan Revisits Age-Appropriate Romantic Roles
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor R Madhavan expressed gratitude on Wednesday for his career's trajectory, which has allowed him to play age-appropriate roles in romantic films over the years, including the upcoming release 'Aap Jaisa Koi'.

The film stars Madhavan as 42-year-old Shrirenu Tripathi, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu Bose, in a tale that explores unexpected romance and 'Barabari Wala Pyaar'.

Madhavan, reflecting on his film journey during a trailer launch event, highlighted the joy of portraying love at different stages of life, from early hits like 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' to the present project. 'Aap Jaisa Koi', directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, will premiere on Netflix on July 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025