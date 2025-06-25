Left Menu

Sunken 18th-Century Vessel Unearthed in Dubrovnik's Historic Waters

An 18th-century boat was discovered by Ivan Bukelic while working on a water pipeline in Dubrovnik's old port. The vessel's remains, buried under the seabed, are set for further examination. This finding adds historical depth to Dubrovnik, a UNESCO heritage site and popular tourist destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubrovnik | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:30 IST
Sunken 18th-Century Vessel Unearthed in Dubrovnik's Historic Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Croatia

A serendipitous discovery has unfolded in the waters of Dubrovnik, as an 18th-century boat has been found buried near the city's historic stone walls. Discovered by diver Ivan Bukelic during a routine water pipeline project, this sunken vessel now promises to add new layers to Dubrovnik's storied past.

Bukelic's find, which lay hidden 60-80 centimeters beneath the seabed, is stirring excitement among historians and archaeologists. Dubrovnik, once a vital trade port in the Adriatic Sea, is recognized on the UNESCO World Heritage list and draws countless tourists, partly due to its role in HBO's 'Game of Thrones.'

Current plans, led by marine archaeologist Irena Radic Rossi in collaboration with Croatia's Ministry of Culture, involve preserving and further studying the wreck. This endeavor seeks to unlock insights into maritime history while ensuring the site is protected for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025