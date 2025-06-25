Sunken 18th-Century Vessel Unearthed in Dubrovnik's Historic Waters

A serendipitous discovery has unfolded in the waters of Dubrovnik, as an 18th-century boat has been found buried near the city's historic stone walls. Discovered by diver Ivan Bukelic during a routine water pipeline project, this sunken vessel now promises to add new layers to Dubrovnik's storied past.

Bukelic's find, which lay hidden 60-80 centimeters beneath the seabed, is stirring excitement among historians and archaeologists. Dubrovnik, once a vital trade port in the Adriatic Sea, is recognized on the UNESCO World Heritage list and draws countless tourists, partly due to its role in HBO's 'Game of Thrones.'

Current plans, led by marine archaeologist Irena Radic Rossi in collaboration with Croatia's Ministry of Culture, involve preserving and further studying the wreck. This endeavor seeks to unlock insights into maritime history while ensuring the site is protected for future generations.

