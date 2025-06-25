Left Menu

Modi's Resilience During Emergency: The Making of a Leader

The book 'The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader' chronicles Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opposition to Indira Gandhi's Emergency rule in his youth. It highlights his grassroots efforts to dismantle dynastic politics, as detailed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:58 IST
Modi's Resilience During Emergency: The Making of a Leader
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's early opposition to Indira Gandhi's Emergency regime is the focus of a newly released book, 'The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored how a young Modi campaigned against dynastic politics, which he ultimately dismantled in 2014.

The book details Modi's role as a young 'Sangh Pracharak', working covertly during the 19-month movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh. It highlights his efforts to support victims of the Emergency and distribute underground newspapers, embodying a multifaceted identity to resist government oppression.

Shah emphasized the book's five chapters covering media censorship, government repression, and the transition from dictatorship to public participation. He urged the youth to read the book to understand how the Prime Minister rooted in democracy once fought totalitarian actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025