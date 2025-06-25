Modi's Resilience During Emergency: The Making of a Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's early opposition to Indira Gandhi's Emergency regime is the focus of a newly released book, 'The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored how a young Modi campaigned against dynastic politics, which he ultimately dismantled in 2014.

The book details Modi's role as a young 'Sangh Pracharak', working covertly during the 19-month movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh. It highlights his efforts to support victims of the Emergency and distribute underground newspapers, embodying a multifaceted identity to resist government oppression.

Shah emphasized the book's five chapters covering media censorship, government repression, and the transition from dictatorship to public participation. He urged the youth to read the book to understand how the Prime Minister rooted in democracy once fought totalitarian actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)