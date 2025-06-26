Left Menu

Gleaming New Crown: Tundra the Bear's Dazzling Dental Upgrade

An Alaskan brown bear at the Lake Superior Zoo underwent an unprecedented dental procedure to receive the largest dental crown ever created. This unique operation on Tundra, the bear, involved a titanium alloy crown, providing durability for his tooth. Dr. Grace Brown, the overseeing dentist, plans to publish detailed findings in a journal.

Duluth | Updated: 26-06-2025
In a groundbreaking dental procedure, an Alaskan brown bear named Tundra at the Lake Superior Zoo has received a gleaming new silver-colored canine tooth.

The bear, weighing 800 pounds, was sedated for the procedure, which saw him fitted with the largest dental crown ever crafted. Dr. Grace Brown, a board-certified veterinary dentist, performed the operation, described as unprecedented for a bear.

Tundra's new crown, a titanium alloy creation by Creature Crowns of Idaho, was necessitated after he reinjured a previously treated tooth. Dr. Brown plans to publish a paper on this remarkable procedure later this year.

