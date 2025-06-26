Gleaming New Crown: Tundra the Bear's Dazzling Dental Upgrade

In a groundbreaking dental procedure, an Alaskan brown bear named Tundra at the Lake Superior Zoo has received a gleaming new silver-colored canine tooth.

The bear, weighing 800 pounds, was sedated for the procedure, which saw him fitted with the largest dental crown ever crafted. Dr. Grace Brown, a board-certified veterinary dentist, performed the operation, described as unprecedented for a bear.

Tundra's new crown, a titanium alloy creation by Creature Crowns of Idaho, was necessitated after he reinjured a previously treated tooth. Dr. Brown plans to publish a paper on this remarkable procedure later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)